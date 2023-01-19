When the Emporia City Council approved City Manager William Johnson’s request to create a Planning and Zoning Administrator position in November, a deep search for the candidate wasn’t necessary. Matthew Culbreath was already on hand to tackle the duties.
In his year and a half with the city, Culbreath quickly developed into a go-to source for economic development and a liaison between the city staff and the community. Johnson described the Planning and Zoning Administrator role as performing complex professional and difficult administrative work, planning, organizing, and directing all activities and operational aspects of the Planning Department.
The new position did not add a body to the city staff. It rearranged Culbreath’s role with the city.
“I’m doing a lot of what I’ve been doing,” Culbreath said. “This new role gives me an opportunity to expand on what I’ve already done and continue to build on the success the city has already seen.”
Culbreath played an integral role in Emporia’s South Main Street Housing Rehabilitation Project. In September 2022, Culbreath met with citizens on Zion Blvd., Wadlow St., Harrje St., and Astrio St. as the Planning and Zoning Special Project Coordinator. He was pursuing a community block development grant to lend a hand to neighborhoods with urgent developmental needs.
In February 2022, Culbreath reported on the efforts and convinced the City Council to allow the staff to pursue the grant. The competitive process involves many communities seeking funding. Emporia’s bid was successful. Last month The City of Emporia was awarded one of 10 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for $1,350,000.
The project’s first phase entails rehabilitating 13 single-family homes and substantially reconstructing two homes located on Zion Boulevard and Wadlow Streets. The project includes a few adjacent properties on Clay St. and substantial improvements to the stormwater drainage.
Culbreath’s goal is to continue the city’s recent growth and fulfill the vision laid forth by Johnson. Culbreath continues working with citizens on projects already underway in the municipality. The city manager is highly pleased with his new Planning and Zoning Administrator’s efforts. Johnson described Culbreath as a winner who understands local government and how to help the citizens.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Administrator enjoys his new role with Emporia.
“I love my coworkers, and Mr. Johnson is a great leader, and city manager,” Culbreath said. “I’ve been able to meet a lot of citizens through the projects we have going on throughout the community. I couldn’t be happier with the situation I’m in. I’ve been blessed for the last year and a half and I’m excited to continue moving forward.”
