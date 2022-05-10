This past March, Greensville County resident Wyatt Roach of Purdy’s Troop 232 officially reached the highest rank attainable to a Boy Scout — the rank of Eagle Scout. At the Greensville County Board of Supervisors Meeting held Monday afternoon, the county officially recognized Roach’s achievement.
Roach has been a member of Boy Scout Troop 232 for eight years. Prior to reaching the rank of Eagle Scout, he advanced through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, and Life. Wyatt has also been inducted into the “Order of the Arrow”, the Scouts’ honor society, within which he has become a “Brotherhood”-level member.
A Scout qualifies for the rank of Eagle Scout upon earning 21 merit badges. Even after Roach passed this benchmark, he went on to earn 25 more merit badges, which earned him the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Palms.
For his Eagle Scout project, Roach installed two collection bins for citizens to deposit tattered, faded, or worn flags that needed to be retired from use. One is located outside J&M’s Town & Country Market in Emporia, while the other is located outside Jarratt Hardware in Jarratt. Boy Scouts collect the flags regularly and retire them with a formal flag-retiring ceremony.
“The American flag should always be respected, even at the end of its life,” read a statement from Wyatt’s father, Mike. “These bins give citizens the opportunity to dispose of retired flags properly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.