SKIPPERS — The Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority has approved plans to close down and demolish the old and unused Skippers Wastewater Treatment Plant, located on Moore’s Ferry Road in Skippers.
The old plant, originally constructed in 1973, has been rendered obsolete. A new Skippers wastewater treatment plant has been in operation since 2020 which can handle 100,000 gallons per day.
Dickens Construction, a contractor based in Emporia, has the responsibility of completing the demolition. Out of four companies who placed bids for the job, Dickens’ bid of $26,500 was the lowest, and the company were judged to have “the equipment and expertise to complete this project.”
All tanks on the property have already been pumped out, with the contents hauled to Three Creek Sewage Treatment Plant in Emporia for legal disposal.
Once the plant is closed down and demolished, there will be nothing left on the land but a field of leftover gravel and grass which will either be “mowed and maintained or grown back natural as the owner chooses”, according to the closure plan provided by B&B Consultants.
“Now that Dickens has been awarded the project, a contract will have to be developed and executed by both parties,” said Glen Gibson, assistant director for GCWSA. “Once the agreement is in place a notice to proceed will be issued to Dickens. Dickens will have 60 days to complete the closure of the old treatment plant from the date of the notice to proceed.”
Gibson estimates that the demolition will be completed by June 20.
In other news:
Another water treatment plant under the control of the GCWSA, the Jarratt Water Treatment Plant, recently received a 2020 Water Fluoridation Quality award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for keeping monthly average water fluoridation levels within the optimal range for 12 consecutive months.
The CDC instituted the Water Fluoridation Quality Award in 2004 to recognize water systems that achieve optimal fluoridation levels for an entire year, which promotes good oral health and prevents tooth decay for those who use the water supply. The Jarratt plant, which has been in operation since 2004, has received similar awards for 2006, 2007, and 2008.
Gibson, along with the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, presented the award to the operations team at the Jarratt plant at Monday night’s meeting.
“We really appreciate the work that you all do,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge. “Every day I visit one of the water treatment plants, I couldn’t do what you do at any point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.