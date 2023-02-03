Christmas may have long passed, but the spirit of Christmas was in the air at Cavalry Baptist Church this Saturday, as the volunteers of Operation Christmas Child celebrated a job well done with a commemorative dinner.
Since 2014, Operation Christmas Child has had a presence in the Emporia/Greensville area. An initiative of Samaritan’s Purse, OCC as a whole began in 1993 when the organization’s president, Frank Graham, sent shoeboxes of gifts to children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, the organization has distributed more than 200 million gift boxes to children in more than 170 countries.
Each of these shoeboxes is typically filled with items such as small toys, school supplies, and hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes.
The number of shoeboxes distributed annually by the Emporia branch took a slight hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and only now has it started to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. For the 2022 holiday season, the Emporia branch of Operation Christmas Child sent out 4,342 shoeboxes of presents -- an increase of 8.5% over the year prior. Worldwide, for the 2022 season, OCC collected and distributed 10,599,907 shoeboxes -- enough to pass the 200 million mark.
The gift boxes from Emporia were distributed to children in Burundi, the Dominican Republic, Madagascar, and the Philippines, among others.
“We’ve been all over the place,” said Glenda Creath, who has been in charge of the Southeast Virginia branch of Operation Christmas Child since its inception in 2014. “We’ve been in Central America, South America, the African continent, Eastern Asia.”
One of the volunteers in Greensville County who made the Operation Christmas Child machine run was Frances Lewis of Salem Baptist Church. Each year, the church aims to improve on the number of shoeboxes it contributes to the operation, setting a goal of at least 50 for 2022. This year, it looked unlikely that the church would reach this goal.
“We didn’t have a lot of money because we’re renovating the church,” said Lewis. “I did take 50 boxes on faith, ‘cause we didn’t know how we were going to fill them. But we did.”
Despite not being sure if they would even afford the cost of shipping 50 boxes, they pulled through thanks to donations from the community. In the end, Salem ended up donating not 50, but 60 boxes to the cause. Lewis expects the renovation of Salem Baptist Church to be finished by April.
This Christmas, Creath wants the local OCC to ascend to new heights. For one, there will be shoebox drop-off zones in Brunswick County in 2023, in addition to the ones in Emporia. Creath also emphasized the need for Operation Christmas Child to become a 12-month-a-year operation, not just a seasonal operation.
OCC will resume on April 22nd with a workshopping event for the 2023 season, followed by a prayer event on June 24.
