The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society celebrated its 18th-anniversary last month. It’s a fantastic feat when considering the obstacles the organization had to dodge to stay afloat in the early years.
In 2004 Emporia and Greensville County shared a small animal shelter. The limited space shared by the municipalities led Peggy Malone and like-minded people to get together and begin a course of action that quickly led to the establishment of the EGHS. Amazingly, within five years, the EGHS had its own 4,000 square-foot building with the ability to house up to 40 dogs and 100 cats at the same time.
Before the erection of the EGHS facility, volunteers rescued animals from leads and from the animal shelters. The dogs and cats found homes with volunteers and citizens throughout the surrounding communities. Malone also spearheaded the effort to have the gas chambers removed locally. EGHS volunteer Tara Malone-Menendez recalls the action.
“They were putting dogs in something like a 5x3-foot box to euthanize them,” she said. “Large dogs didn’t even fit in the boxes. We petitioned the Emporia City Council to remove the gas chamber and they did. It was only a year or so later that the entire state of Virginia was petitioned to have it removed, and they did. We are one of the first areas in the state to have it removed.”
The EGHS’s survival depends on the efforts of its volunteers. Since its birth, six original EGHS volunteers have been with the organization — EGHS President Peggy Malone, Tara Malone-Menendez, Wendy Wright, Patricia Stainback, Olivia Menendez, and Peggy Bailey.
“We’re really grateful for the people who hung in there through good and bad times,” Tara said. “There were days we were really struggling and didn’t know if we were going to make it being a non-profit. Their true dedication has allowed us to do the work in the community for the animals.”
More obstacles followed when COVID-19 hit the community in 2020. The Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon is the top fundraiser for the organization. The last three have been canceled due to the pandemic. Tara said the event returns in May of 2023.
The other significant EGHS fundraiser is the semi-annual Boston Butt sale. Fortunately, COVID-19 did not eliminate the Boston Butt fundraisers. Donations from businesses and citizens also play a vital role in keeping the EGHS afloat.
Emporia and Greensville County now have their own animal shelters. Tara said the extra space is a good thing for the two municipalities. The facilities can house more animals than could be housed 20 years ago. Tara said the EGHS is proud of the working relationship with the city and county. One example of a working relationship is the animal abuse hotline.
“Callers are anonymous when calling in to report animal abuse,” Tara said. “We work directly with local animal control in the city and the county. They look into it and follow up with us. It has been good for the community. That didn’t exist before us. We get calls monthly. The calls pick up in the dead of the summer and the dead of the winter.”
The abuse hotline number is 434-634-3447.
Local assistance is a big help for the EGHS. Sometimes the support comes from regions far away from Emporia-Greensville. The group’s van to transport animals aged out, and it sought assistance with a new van to fill the void. The answer to the call came from a dealership in Fredericksburg.
“We reached out to numerous dealerships,” Tara said. “Tim Pohanka, of Pohonka Motors donated a large hightop van to us. We really appreciate what they did for us.”
People have adopted more than 180 animals from the EGHS through the years. The EGHS has 12 dogs of various breeds and 53 cats and kittens available for adoption. One can find the animals on pet finder.com and the EGHS Facebook page.
Peggy Malone and others worked diligently to bring a Humane Society to Emporia-Greensville. They succeeded, and 18 years removed from 2004, the organization continues serving the Emporia-Greensville community.
