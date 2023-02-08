Tony Danza and his four-piece band are bringing their hit live show, Standards & Stories, to Emporia for the first time on February 25, 2023. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.
The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!” Broadway World said, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they’re timeless.” “The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.” said Scott Spears.
Danza has been one of the worlds most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”. He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on The Practice, and recently made a special guest appearance on Blue Bloods and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Danza also has a much buzzed about Who’s the Boss sequel in the works, and co-stars in the upcoming 20th Century Fox feature film, Darby and the Dead.
The MRAC Concert Series also has upcoming shows that include multi-platinum award winning country music star Sara Evans (March 25), and a musical journey with American Pop featuring the Grass Roots, the Buckinghams, and the Box Tops (April 29).
Performance tickets can be purchased online at MRAC-Arts.com. There you can select your seats GM and place an order with great ease. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the MRAC Box Office at 434-634-6001. All performances take place at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.