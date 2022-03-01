Emporia’s William W. Moore, aka (W.D) Moore, is known as the man who doesn’t purchase items on credit.
Approximately seven years into his career in the U.S. Navy, he decided to pay himself at least a dollar a day. As Moore moved up with promotions, the savings grew. He fears debt and hasn’t bought on credit in decades. Those were habits he formed while in the Navy.
On May 3, 1955, Moore joined the Navy and went to Boot Camp in Bainbridge, Maryland. After completing his Advanced Individual Training in Norfolk, Moore served on the U.S.S Valley Forge. He spent five years on the vessel as a laundry supervisor. In 1963 Moore was assigned to the U.S.S. Lake Champlain, an Essex Class aircraft carrier. His solid work didn’t go unnoticed. Commander C.W. Ireland gave Moore a top-notch evaluation.
“Moore is a most effective petty officer,” Ireland wrote. “He has shown excellent judgement in the handling of the large group of men assigned him. The perseverence in bringing the quality of the finished laundry up to Navy standards is most commendable and deserves note. Moore is always a model sailor in his dress and is looked up to by his subordinates as a superior Navy man.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Moore during his years in the Navy. While serving on the U.S.S. Raleigh, in 1965, he caught subordinates smoking in a prohibited area for lighting up. Their lighting up led to Moore writing them up.
“It was a dangerous place to be smoking on the ship,” he said. “I was doing my job. When I’m given a job, I’m going to do it.”
Future performance evaluations praised Moore’s work ethic and job performance. He completed his sea duty and was stationed at Fort Lee, not far from his Emporia home.
Moore was an instructor at the Laundry Dry Cleaning School at Fort Lee until it closed in 1973. It was back to Norfolk, where he received his Advanced Individual Training shortly after joining the Navy.
From July 20, 1973, to Aug. 20, 1974, Moore worked diligently as an instructor at the Fleet Training Center. During those 13 months in Norfolk, he garnered the attention of his commanding officer John Piatek.
“As course supervisor for the ship’s Serviceman Laundry Course you were directly responsible for the smooth implementation of the Laundry Course at Fleet Training Center in Norfolk,” Piatek wrote in a letter of appreciation. “Your suggestions and recommendations for improvement of this course led to changes which greatly enhanced the school.”
Moore retired with 20 years of service to the U.S. Navy with a rank of E-7 as a chief petty officer. He could have kept going with a promotion to be had, but in the end, he was ready to move forward to the next chapter of his life.
Moore sold insurance in Sussex, Brunswick, and Greensville counties. He continues to practice what he preaches on saving money and not purchasing anything on credit. Much of what Moore is today was formed by his 20 years serving the nation in the U.S. Navy.
“It was tough times back then when I was serving in the military,” he said. “Through the grace of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I survived it all with his help.”
