After two years of dormancy due to COVID-19, the Greensville County Historical Society is once again running on all cylinders. Its first order of business is to obtain samples from the Cactus Hill Archaeological Site in Sussex and bring them over to display at the Historical Society’s museum on South Main Street.
Cactus Hill is considered one of the most important archaeological sites in the Commonwealth. The discoveries made there in the late 1980s and early 90s provide evidence of human settlement dating back 18,000-20,000 years. This, along with other archeological sites across the United States, debunks prior theories that the first humans reached North America 13,000 years ago via the Bering Sea.
“The one in Meadowcroft, Pennsylvania was the first and it was not accepted by the mainstream archaeologists,” said former Society president Jane Boone. “But now we’ve had a couple in Texas, we’ve had one in South Carolina, we’ve had one in Florida…all of them indicating that people have been here at least 20,000 years.”
Boone spoke on behalf of the Historical Society’s current president, Robert Clarke, Jr., who is currently inactive due to heart problems.
“I’m not sure yet what they’ll let us have,” said Boone. “We have to provide proper security and I need to find out what that’s going to entail.
The Historical Society also hopes to hold a celebratory dinner for those who helped them in their efforts to move a statue of a Confederate soldier from in front of Courthouse Square in Emporia in late 2020-early 2021. There is no set date for this dinner, but according to Boone, they hope to hold it by the end of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.