After a break for summer vacation, Emporia-Greensville’s Community in Action group returned for its first meeting since July, gathering to discuss ways to proactively tackle the issues facing youth and families in the area.
Community in Action is made up of four subgroups, each dedicated to tackling a specific issue facing the youth in this area. These are Youth Mentorship, Family Engagement, Workforce/Career Development, and Substance Abuse/Mental Health.
For the last three meetings, Community in Action brought in Derius Swinton from the Richmond-based S.O.A.R. Group as a facilitator. This time, Swinton was unable to attend.
Leaders or representatives of each subgroup took to the podium, outlining what they had accomplished in the months since their previous meeting as well as their plans for the future.
Kristin Vaughan, representing the Youth Mentorship group, outlined their plans to partner with the Celebration for Unity initiative to bring back the “CommUNITY” after-school program starting this October. The CommUNITY program, which started with the help of the TopHand Foundation, first ran weekly from February through mid-March and again from May through June.
To restart the program, Vaughan estimates that CommUNITY will need somewhere between 20 and 25 volunteers per event as well as supplementary funding.
Community in Action is also mulling plans to set up their own booth at the National Night Out event which will take place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The next meeting of Community in Action is scheduled for Nov. 15.
