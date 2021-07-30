It’s like clockwork at this point… with a few small changes.
The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville hosted the American Red Cross Wednesday for the fourth of six blood drives the two organizations will partner on this year.
Coordinator Donnie Clements was very impressed with the turnout to Wednesday’s drive. He said of the 67 individuals who showed up, 54 were able to donate. The drive’s goal was 51 units, so they exceeded their goal. Clements said they already have 49 individuals signed up for the next drive on Sept. 15.
Earlier this month the Virginia Department of Health put out an urgent call for blood donations. A national shortage in blood has been attributed to a rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and other elective surgeries that might have been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Red Cross.
“As far as the need, what we do is just a drop in the bucket,” Clements said. “There’s thousands of blood drives every week; we do our part. We usually get our goal and that’s all we can do.”
Wednesday’s drive was a breath of fresh air for Clements and other volunteers. Many of the previous COVID restrictions that had been in place for previous drives were lifted this time around. Masks were not required for vaccinated participants and donors were not temperature screened upon entry.
“Things are looking up,” he said. “Things are good.”
The Red Cross says there is an emergency need for Type O donors. Type O is the most needed blood group by hospitals, as it is the most transfused blood type and can be used to help Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, July 27.
Anyone interested in donating blood can visit redcrossblood.org to find local donation opportunities.
