The City of Emporia announced that a Starbucks is coming to town. Currently under construction, the wildly popular coffee chain will be located at 105 E. Cloverleaf Dr., in front of the Food Lion.
The store is expected to open for business after July 4, 2021. Officials from the City stated that the property owners contacted the City approximately one year ago and asked that the name of the business not be revealed until a later date. There had been speculation amongst residents over what business was coming to the site.
“What a great way to end calendar year 2020 and start 2021,” Mayor Mary Person stated.
Other city officials were excited to finally hear the news as well.
“This is outstanding news during the pandemic,” said City Manager William E. Johnson III. “It shows that the City is always open for business.”
