The people of Emporia and Greensville County opened their hearts and their veins Wednesday, Jan. 19 as the American Red Cross held its first of its six bi-monthly local blood drives of 2022 in the gymnasium of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
It couldn’t have come at a more urgent time. For months, the American Red Cross has faced its lowest blood inventory levels in more than a decade, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an overall decrease in blood drives and donations. In the time since Emporia’s previous drive in November, the Omicron variant struck the world, further exacerbating the problem.
Fortunately, during the most critical times, the local blood drives in Emporia have seen near record-high turnout.
Fifty-nine participants signed up for the November drive, and the Red Cross came away with 51 pints of blood. Those numbers skyrocketed for the January drive, which filled 79 appointments out of 83 as the blood drive officially began at noon. This left just three slots available for potential walk-in donors who did not make an appointment.
Overall, the Red Cross collected 64 pints of blood, well over the initial goal of 51.
“Today, we’ve got extra equipment set up,” said event coordinator Donnie Clements. “We’ve got extra people in case we do have some walk-ins.”
This, of course, was not the only precaution the local Red Cross has taken. No one was allowed to enter the donation area without wearing a mask, and the Red Cross supplied temporary free masks to anyone who showed up without one. In addition to the usual disqualifying factors such as blood thinners or HIV/AIDS, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the blood drive is also disqualified from donating blood.
“I have had several people on today’s list that called with that last requirement,” said Clements. “They had COVID and had to take themselves off the list.”
Nearly all of the appointments at Wednesday’s drive were filled by regular donors who have given blood many times before.
“I know there’s a critical need for blood, and we donate every time there’s a chance to come and donate,” said donor Wendy Whirley.
If you missed your chance to give blood this time around, don’t worry. The Red Cross will stop by five more times in 2022, with the next blood drive scheduled for March 16. You can also log on to redcrossblood.org to reserve a slot at other nearby blood drives in the area.
