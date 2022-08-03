It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique.
The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
To celebrate the occasion, dozens of guests gathered at the new location, where Wyche-Bailey and the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Afterwards, guests streamed inside to sample Wyche-Bailey’s line of “full-figure” clothing, as well as hats, purses, candles, and jewelry. There were also refreshments on hand, including cold drinks and assorted fruits and vegetables.
Down to Earth first opened in October 2021, with its original location at Halifax Street next to Q-Mac Hair Salon.
“My hopes…are to get more affordable clothing for plus-sized women out there, to let them know that there are clothes that can fit them and that they are more than valuable to the world,” said Wyche-Bailey back in November. “A lot of people overlook plus-sized women because of their size, but there are clothes that will fit them.”
Down to Earth also maintains an online shop through Facebook and also periodically appears as a pop-up vendor at local events, including at last month’s Fourth of July “Afternoon in the Park” festival at Veterans Memorial Park.
