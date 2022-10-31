Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds.
This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy Paqui brand tortilla chip, which is infused with the flavor of the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
“We ask that our families speak with their children about this latest social media trend and make sure they understand the dangers of taking part in it,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
The “one chip challenge” was devised by Paqui’s producer, Amplify Snack Brands, and has existed in some form since 2018. As the name of the challenge suggests, Paqui chips are sold in packages of one.
According to Paqui’s website, part of the challenge also involves going as long as possible without eating or drinking anything else for relief, and that after one hour, challengers will become “invincible”.
For many schoolchildren across the country, the one chip has been too much to handle. This January, at least three California students were hospitalized after taking part in the challenge, with side effects ranging from shortness of breath to vomiting.
Greensville County Public Schools are just one of many public school districts across the country who have recently taken action against this social media trend in recent weeks. Over the past month, the one chip challenge has been banned by school districts in Colorado and Texas.
