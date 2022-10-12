October is traditionally the month of breast cancer awareness around the world. Every year, the month serves as a reminder to Emporia resident Shanetta Beck of how lucky she is to still be alive.
This year marks a decade since, at the age of 34, Beck got the news that no woman wants to hear — she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, she was a single mother of two teenage children who were going through high school.
It took a double mastectomy, eight surgeries, and repeated chemotherapy for Beck to beat her breast cancer. Today, Beck is 44 and works as an analyst for the Virginia Department of Corrections. But this October, she is using her brush with death to give back to those who have gone through the same experience.
Last October, Beck held her first “Pinktober” brunch for breast cancer awareness. It was such a success (with roughly 125 people attending) that the brunch will return for a second year in 2022, even bigger than before. The second Pinktober brunch will take place Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia.
Initially, Beck planned to hold the brunch at the cafeteria of Greensville County High School. However, so many people purchased tickets for the event that she was compelled to move it to Golden Leaf Commons, which has more space.
A large portion of those taking part in the event are those who, like Beck, have also faced the trauma of breast cancer.
Beck stresses the massive amount of community participation involved in this year’s Pinktober brunch. Local volunteers have stepped forward to provide everything from entertainment to decor for the space in Golden Leaf Commons. This is all thanks to the buzz generated from the first Pinktober brunch last year.
“More people have found out…who want to be a part,” said Beck. “We found more [breast cancer] survivors in our area who have been affected. And so by more community participation and more survivors signing up, it brought more people that wanted to be a part of it.”
