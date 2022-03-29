Shameka Wyche has been providing virtual counseling services for more than a year. The entrepreneur decided it was time to expand her business. She reached out to the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce to bring a ribbon-cutting ceremony to the new home of Wyche Counseling Services at 425 South Main St., Suite G.
“I’m looking forward to working with the community, mostly children,” Wyche said. “I find that face-to-face is more effective.”
Wyche is a 10-year veteran of the mental health field. Wyche Counseling Services specializes in outpatient therapy through groups, individuals, and telehealth. Wyche is excited about the move to a physical brick and mortar structure to call home for her business.
The EGCC sponsored ribbon cutting brought representatives of the City, County, and Chamber members. Shortly after Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey cut the ribbon, MarQuis Harris grabbed a microphone. He displayed the incredible talent that made him a 2020 finalist on the BET Television show “Sunday Best.”
“Being a business owner, I understand you need support, so when she hit me up I said I would definitely come out and perform for her,” Harris said. “I understand how it is to start new businesses and to branch out and do different things.”
Wyche Counseling Services fills a need in the Emporia-Greensville community that was exacerbated by the pandemic. Cases of anxiety and depression grew when COVID-19 hit the area in March of 2020. Wyche said the pandemic forced an adjustment to how she deals with her job. However, she is doing what she loves to do.
“It’s always been a love of mine — a passion,” Wyche said. I’m excited that I was able to become a licensed professional counselor.”
Wyche’s 425 South Main St., Suite G office is located in the back of the office complex sitting next to the Jensen Mechanical Building. To reach Wyche, call 434-336-7837.
