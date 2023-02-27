Earlier this month, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority (GCWSA) began the process of installing new residential water meters across the county. The work will be carried out by local contractor Vanguard Utility Services, who submitted the winning bid for the contract this past December.
The last such upgrade to Greensville County’s water meters took place 15 years ago. According to Glen Gibson, the assistant director for the GCWSA, the current and soon-to-be-replaced water meters are out of date and starting to fail, as their internal batteries are reaching the end of their service life.
In addition, the current meters require technicians to physically touch them with a probe to obtain monthly readings, which Gibson described as “a very labor intensive and time-consuming process.”
“Once the battery has failed the meter must be read manually,” said Gibson. “Manually reading a meter increases the amount of time required to obtain the meter reading.
By contrast, the new meters are “smart meters” which can collect and store hourly usage amounts for up to 45 days, which can help the county resolve disputes over higher-than-expected water bills. They can also automatically detect water leaks, which can prevent residents from accruing a costly water bill at the end of the month.
Greensville County urges residents to run their faucets and bathtubs for a few minutes after their new water meters are installed. Since the contractors must temporarily disconnect the service line to replace the meters, air can rush into the line and contaminate the water supply.
“After the new meter is installed, the air flowing through the service line may cause the water to become cloudy,” said Gibson. “Customers should start the flushing process in their bath tub by running the water until there is no air in the line and the water clears.”
According to Gibson, the project is scheduled to finish by Aug. 19 of this year.
