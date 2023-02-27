Earlier this month, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority (GCWSA) began the process of installing new residential water meters across the county. The work will be carried out by local contractor Vanguard Utility Services, who submitted the winning bid for the contract this past December.

The last such upgrade to Greensville County’s water meters took place 15 years ago. According to Glen Gibson, the assistant director for the GCWSA, the current and soon-to-be-replaced water meters are out of date and starting to fail, as their internal batteries are reaching the end of their service life.