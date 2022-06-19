The City of Emporia is at the beginning stages of updating the zoning and subdivision Ordinances and would like to hear from residents about how to improve them. This is your opportunity to share your input and ideas on the future growth and development in your community.
Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances define how land is used, developed and divided. They play a role in what your neighborhood looks like, where businesses locate, and how natural features are protected. Public inpujt helps ensure that the ordinance revisions address the resident concerns and expectations.
Your input is essential.
Paper surveys can be picked up and returned to: City Planning and Zoning Office 201 South Main Street Emporia, VA 23847. You can fill out the survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/EmporiaPublicSurvey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.