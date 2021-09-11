Here we are, 20 years later, and we are blessed to have our first responders still volunteering their time each day to help keep us safe. Even if it is a paid job, first responders go above and beyond to keep our community members safe from harm or taking care of our medical needs. When you see all the tragedies happening all over the world, we are reminded we live in the best country in the world.
We say a Big Thank You to all first responders in the Emporia-Greensville Community. Please take time this week to show your appreciation.
Remember the sacrifices they and their families make and use 9/11 as a day of service. We Will Never Forget.
