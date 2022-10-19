The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
If you go to a storage unit auction, will it be like what you see on television on reality shows? “Somewhat, yes,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “The bidding is fast. There’s mystery and intrigue. You never know what you will find inside.”
“We’ve had some good units in the past. People have found some good stuff at a good price – from four-wheelers to cash,” said Emporia Storage owner Boyce Adams:
Some climate-controlled units may be included. A common thought among seasoned storage unit buyers is that climate-controlled units can contain higher-quality items that the owner felt deserved weather protection. While that cannot be guaranteed in this auction, it is often true.
What to expect
· Not every unit is valuable, but many are
· Bring cash and pay immediately
· While stepping into a storage unit is not allowed prior to bidding, you will be able to peek into it from outside. Having a flashlight with you is a good idea.
· Plan to clean out your unit(s) completely by that night
· Dress for the weather
· Have your own locks to secure your unit after winning the bid
The auction will begin at Emporia Storage office headquarters at 315 West Atlantic Street, Emporia, then move to the units at 623 South Main Street across from 7-11 and finish up at its third location on East Atlantic Street across from Georgia Pacific.
Multiple units will be auctioned. The exact number of units will not be available until the day before the auction. During this cash only sale, the belongings of delinquent storage units are auctioned to the highest bidder to recoup the loss of rental fees.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for registration. Registration is free. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Bidders will be given a few minutes to look at the units once they are opened. In this absolute auction, units will be sold “as is, where is.” A 15% buyers’ premium will apply. The auction is conducted by Carla Cash Harris, Emporia, Va., (434) 594-4406, VA License # 2907004352, a member of the Virginia Auctioneers Association. For more information, contact Emporia Storage at (434) 634-2919.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.