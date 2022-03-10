Spiritual renewal will be permeating through Emporia. For five days, Evangelist Mark Hopkins and the Encounter Revival Singers grace the stage of the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. for nightly sessions from March 28 - April 1.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Encounter Revival Ministries brings the Word through music and youth ministry, heading week-long gatherings emphasizing spiritual revival. Hopkins was pleased with Encounter’s recent visit to Front Royal.
“Since leaving the headquarters in January, our time on the road has gone wonderfully,” he said. “God truly blessed in the meetings at Front Royal. People were renewed and refreshed. (There were) Many visitors and evangelistic opportunities. One teen girl from a really bad home situation trusted Christ. She was baptized this past Sunday after we left and two more people trusted Christ at the church on Sunday.”
Hopkins will be the keynote speaker for the revival in Emporia. His return to Encounter Revival Ministries is a natural fit. He was a member of the Encounter Revival Ministries team in 1997-98.
Hopkins brings more than 20 years of pastoral experience to the table. Discipleship and leading revival ministries are his passion. Hopkins and his wife Valerie have been married for 18 years, and they have three children — more if you count an unofficially adopted son, who was recently married and preparing to do missionary work with his new bride.
The Encounter Revival singers travel from place to place for the week-long revivals. The team’s travels have taken it to New York, Ohio, Michigan, and other sites. The members are a group of college-age adults on a one-year sabbatical to minister and share the Gospel through their travels. From March 28 - April 1, those travels land in Emporia at the Performing Arts Center at Greensville Elementary School.
The team plans a noon concert on the steps of the old auditorium across from the post office on Monday, March 28, weather permitting. In case of rain, the concert will be presented the first sunny day of the week.
You can learn more about the ministry at www.encounterrevival.org. For more information about the revival, contact Pastor Rick Ragan by email at rickragan2555@gmail.com or 434-634-3333.
