As of Friday, Dec. 2, a total of $2,400 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, $3,344.93 with help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing more than $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847. Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund;
* $250 from anonymous in memory of Nancy and Claude Scott;
* $150 from anonymous in memory of Daisy Butler, Beulah Podstepny, Crawford Scott, and Lorena Scott;
* $50 from William Poarch in memory of Mary Poarch;
* $100 from anonymous in memory of Butch Ligon, Barbara Walker, and Frank Wright;
* $100 from Thomas Walker in memory of Barbara Walker;
* $100 from Sheldon Webb in memory of Jimmie Webb;
* $100 from Doug and Lynn in memory of John D. Jessee, Jr.;
* $100 from VINCO Enterprises Inc;
* $75 from Animal Hospital of Emporia;
* $100 from Robert B. Falls in memory of Nellie R. Falls and Thomas E. Adams;
* $200 from Antioch Baptist Church;
* $250 from Peck Properties LLC in memory of Danny White;
* $100 from Greene’s Service Center in memory of Dennis and Nancy Bullock;
* $25 from Randy and Janet Gillam.
New: $2,400
Total: $4,125
Goal: $13,000
