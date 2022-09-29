Linda Thomas led a contingent of adults into Anthony Harris’ Belfield Elementary School classroom last week, forcing quizzical looks on the face of Harris and his classmates. State House Delegate H. Otto Wachsmann, Va. 75th) was one of the adults stepping foot through the door. The students had no clue why the class was suddenly interrupted until Thomas spoke about the Thomas Family Boots on the Ground Ministry and its mission and actions.
The interruption turned out to be pretty cool.
“We also recognize the cool and great things that not only kids do in our community, but adults,” Thomas said. “Today we are here to let one of ya’ll know that you have been chose Cool Kid of the Year!”
Harris’ grandmother, Deborah Davis-Perry, entered the classroom with a poster donning Harris’ picture congratulating him as the Cool Kid of the Year. Belfield Principal Mary Person, the adults, and the students bellowed a congratulatory cheer in honor of Harris.
That was cool, but the ceremony had plenty left in the tank. Wachsmann congratulated the cool kid and forecasted great things ahead for the subject of honor.
“It is my understanding that you have an incredible ability to lift the spirits of others with your large smile, and devotion to God,” Wachsmann said. “I’ve been made aware of your unique artistic drawing abilities. It would be my pleasure if I could get one of those drawings to take back to my office in Richmond and show everybody,”
The 75th District representative sharing the talent of his fifth-grade constituent with Virginia’s state leaders is pretty cool.
Just when the class thought the ceremony was ending, another caveat was thrown into the celebration. Two adults entered the classroom carrying a table sporting two of Harris’ drawings, a soccer ball, and a science T-shirt. The Cool Kid of the Year loves playing soccer and studying science in the classroom.
Harris is a talented individual. He’s known for his spectacular singing voice and loves going to church. He’s a typical fifth grader that loves eating at Mcdonalds. His favorite on the Mcdonalds’ menu is Chicken McNuggets. The Belfield student will have ample resources to gobble down one Chicken McNugget after another after being presented with a $25 McDonald’s gift certificate. He’s been eating Chicken McNuggets since he was 2. Before the day ended Thomas Family Boots on the Ground returned with a treat from Dunkin’ Donuts for the entire class.
It was quite a day for Harris. You could safely say his day was pretty cool.
Thomas explained that a cool kid is not a perfect kid. She emphasized a cool kid is a child that says, “I’m sorry” after making a mistake. The cool kid will work hard at getting it right and moving on to do cool things. The cool kid is respectful, courteous, and does cool stuff in school and in the community.
Anthony Harris isn’t only a cool kid; He is the Community Cool Kid of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.