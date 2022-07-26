The Mayor’s CIP (Community Initiative Project) sponsored a Basketball Camp recently, at Edward W. Wyatt Middle School. The Clinic hours were 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
The clinic Directors were Tommy “Hawk” Long, a former basketball player for the Harlem Globe Trotters, and Terrance Washington from the We Got Your Back Mentorship Program. Long brought former Norfolk State University basketball coaches who assisted with the camp.
The Theme for the day was “Our Youth Are Our Future.” In addition to teaching fundamental basketball skills, the camp’s focus was on “Strengthening our Youth with Physical Activities, Motivational Speaking, and Educational Challenges!
The boys and girls who attended the camp started the day with warm-up exercises and were then allowed to display their basketball skills and learn new skills. Participants who had never been on a basketball court were introduced to the basic skills such as dribbling and passing the ball.
A free lunch was served. After lunch, motivational speaker Marva Dunn spoke to the youth, encouraging them to work hard and never give up.
“Even if others give up on you, never give up on yourself, “ Dunn said.
Using the theme “Learning to Deal With Conflict.” She stressed how not knowing constructive ways to deal with conflict can lead to self-destructive decisions, including gang activity and gun violence resulting in negative consequences that affect your entire life.
Dunn told a true story about a young man’s inability to handle conflict and involvement in gang activity that could have led to a permanent life of crime. However, he wanted more out of life and never gave up on himself, even when others did. His high school assistant principal told him that he would not be anything because of where he lived.
The young man now has a Ph.D. in Education, teaches at a Community College, owns a nonprofit and for-profit business, and is a published author. The assistant principal was wrong.
Dunn emphasized how important it is that we not label our youth. The statement made by the assistant principal could have harmed the young man’s life. However, he never gave he continued to believe in himself and God. And he had a praying mother!
Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey spoke to the youth regarding the importance of education, no matter what challenges come your way. She encouraged them to study and work consistently to achieve academically. Carey talked about how vital it is to excel academically and not just concentrate on sports.
The mayor spoke about how crucial it is to seek help if you encounter challenges, not just in academics but in your personal life. Carey told the attendees to look around the room and see the adults that were present and not to hesitate to reach out to any one of them for help because they were all here at the camp because they cared about them and wanted them to grow up to be successful and prosperous adults.
Dr. Marcus Carey, principal at Wyatt Middle School, Washington, and Long also delivered inspirational words to the youth.
Each participant received a certificate of participation and a trophy and ended with a prayer by Mayor Carey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.