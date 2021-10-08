Consumers and businesses all over the world have felt the impact of the global semiconductor shortage, from video games to smartphones to graphics cards. But no sector has taken a harder blow than the automobile industry.
In recent years, automobiles have become more and more reliant on computers to performed both basic and advanced functions, from in-car entertainment to preventing deadly accidents. Without these necessary components to finish assembling their cars, major automakers around the world have scaled back production greatly, even shutting down whole factories for weeks or months. This has left dealerships everywhere with little new product to sell.
Owen Ford in Jarratt is one of those unfortunate dealerships.
For 32 years, Alton Owen, Jr. has led his Ford dealership through some ups and downs, including the worldwide economic crisis of the late 2000s. But according to Owen, nothing has affected his business quite like this one-two punch of the pandemic and the chip shortage.
“We typically keep 100 new cars on our lot. We have, currently, eight new cars on our lot.” said Owen, Jr. “It has just tremendously hurt our new car volume.”
The Ford Motor Company has been one of the hardest-hit automakers. The chip shortage has forced Ford to slow down and shut down production at plants all over the United States. During May, the company was forced to park 60,000-70,000 unfinished pickup trucks in the infield of Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., instead of sending them to dealerships such as Owen.
The chip shortage is not the only problem that Owen has had to face in the past year. Due to general global supply chain issues, replacement parts have been hard to come by.
“Everything’s on backorder,” said Owen. “It’s not only new car sales, it’s just a shortage of parts and automobiles.”
With few new cars coming in, the used car market has become more and more important to Owen Ford, and to car dealerships in general.
Thanks to the shortage, demand for used cars has skyrocketed, and so have the prices.
According to Owen’s website (as of Friday afternoon), you can purchase a 2017 Ford F-150 for $47,900. A brand-new F-150, with slightly different specs, could cost $2,150 less.
To fill out space on the lot until new cars return, Owen Ford has purchased used cars wherever it can find them, through trade-ins and local buyers. Still, it’s only a Band-Aid covering up a much larger concern that Owen and other new car dealers can do nothing about.
“Every day we probably have to redefine how we do business because the chip shortage looks like it’s gonna be dragged out longer and longer,” said Owen. “We’re looking at it probably into the first and second quarter of 2022 before inventory levels will get back to where we once had them.”
