If you live or work in Emporia, you may have noticed purple ribbons by the side of the road as you’ve driven through town this month.
Those were placed by the local Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, for which purple is the symbolic color.
October may be half-over already, but the FVSAU’s awareness activities have only begun this month. Earlier this month, on the 4th, the Unit set up shop at the National Night Out event at EGRA Park, to promote the organization and their events as well as distribute information on children’s mental health and other such topics.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the organization will hold a Domestic Abuse Awareness Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church in Emporia.
Nine days later — Thursday, Oct. 27 — is the day of the FVSAU’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, which will start at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia. Sign-ups will commence at 9:30 am, with the walk itself kicking off at 10 a.m.
The organization urges all participants to wear purple for the event.
The walk was originally meant to take place earlier in October, but Hurricane Ian forced it to be postponed. The FVSAU has already conducted a similar walk in Brunswick County on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Finally, to raise money for the organization, the FVSAU will hold a fundraiser softball tournament at the EGRA Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. In keeping with the spirit of the month, all teams will be co-ed, and there are set minimums on the number of women on each team. Attendance is $5 per car, and there will also be cornhole and face-painting at the ballpark, as well as concessions for sale.
