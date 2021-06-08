Over the past year and a half, the halls of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville have been quieter than usual.
Many members have been forced to remain at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dangers it presents. But many members have been vaccinated, and that number will only increase and time goes by.
On May 28, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted most social distancing and capacity restrictions statewide, meaning the YMCA could do the same, and begin to get back to how things were almost 16 months ago.
YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Amy Owen said the lifting of restrictions means the regular voices and noises that staff are used to will be returning to the building.
“We can hardly wait to be back at full capacity,” Owen said. “The Y is the Y because of the people here. When we couldn’t hear voices in the hallway, it just wasn’t the same. When the children were able to return, and you could hear children in the hallway, it was just the best sound.”
All machines at the YMCA are now open and available, and all classes have returned to full capacity, except for those limited by available equipment, like some cycling classes. The gym’s saunas have also reopened, although the YMCA will no longer be providing towels for members.
“If you’re not fully vaccinated, we just ask that you wear a mask when you’re not exercising,” Owen said. “Some people choose to wear their mask regardless, which is a personal choice. But if they are fully vaccinated, they’re not required to wear their mask.”
As part of Northam’s lifting of restrictions, unvaccinated Virginians are still asked to wear facial coverings, even though businesses have no way of identifying who has been vaccinated and who has not. Many officials have described the lessened restrictions as an “honor system.”
The YMCA has also begun serving coffee and hot tea in its lobby again, where members like to gather and socialize in the mornings and evenings, Owen said. Along with the drinks, members can grab a board game, play cards or work on a puzzle with one another.
Owen noted that the YMCA is the only contact that some senior members have with one another. She referenced a group of roughly six individuals who, before COVID, would meet one another at the gym. But during the pandemic, they formed a text group to check in on one another, even gathering at a safe distance in smaller groups at times.
“What’s been heartwarming for me,” Owen said, “is the way that the Y brings people together.”
Along with fitness and wellness courses, the YMCA also offers line dancing group classes, which Owen said are always looking for new members – no experience needed.
Summer at the YMCA also means the return of summer camp for school-age children. Registration is now open for all weeks and all age groups. Registration for a given week closes the Thursday before the beginning of that given week. Parents can register children at www.emporiagreensvilleymca.org. Membership is not required for children to participate.
Child watch for adults using the gym’s facilities has expanded capacity to 12 children at a time, for up to two hours per family. Children ages 5-12 are required to wear a mask when they are not exercising as well.
