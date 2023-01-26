Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae’s proposal to allot $21,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan revenue for an Emergency Medical Technician course passed its first hurdle last week when the City Council unanimously approved the recommendation. By the end of the week the number of people signing up for the course exceeded expectations. Rae explained the need for the class in the community.
“We see cities like Richmond who are turning their fire departments into fire and EMS because they can’t keep up,” Rae said. “Across the state and nation we see see fewer people volunteering to do things and our community relies on these volunteer firefighters, EMS and law enforcement to some degree.”
Rae’s goal is to entice people with a new skill in the hope they will volunteer their time to pursue a career in emergency management. The course material gives students the ability to respond to all 911 emergency calls and an opportunity to find employment in a directly related field locally or elsewhere. Twenty-one slots are available for the class. The 40-day class runs from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. two nights a week, Monday and Wednesday, at the Emporia Emergency Services Building at 709 West Atlantic St. There will be a few Saturday courses thrown into the mix. The successful registration led Rae to speculate that more EMS training courses could follow. The first class begins March 13 and ends July 24. The cost is $25 per class for one person. Priority students include members or potential members of the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, hospital employees, local law enforcement, and city and county employees. If slots are available, local Emporia-Greensville citizens could receive the opportunity to partake in training.
Rae said it is an excellent investment backed by law enforcement agencies in Emporia-Greensville and surrounding areas.
“We’re giving citizens the skill set to possibly save someone’s life one day because they were just at a place such as Walmart and received the training,” Rae said. “Everyone I’ve spoken to said it’s a great idea that can only help the community.”
Emporia City Manager William Johnson said the municipality has $467,881 ARPA funds available. The ARPA funding must be spent by December 2024.
The next step is in the hands of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. County Emergency Services Coordinator Lynn Parker will put the request before the county’s governing body to split the funding at $10,500 per locality. The course will go on whether or not the county signs off on the funding request coming its way.
