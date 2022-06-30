Just one win away from clinching the O-Zone All-Stars championship, the Clarksville team finished the job by defeating Emporia 8-4 at Ray Williams Field. It marked Clarksville’s second win over Emporia in three days, following a 7-4 win on Sunday night.
Clarksville took an early lead in the top of the first as center fielder Carter Brankley singled to bring home pitcher Case Jones. The lead didn’t last long, as Emporia stormed to a 3-1 lead behind a two-run double from center fielder Brayson Whiting, who later scored himself on a double by left fielder Colton Miller.
The visitors fought back in the top of the second, as Camden Swain tripled to drive home two runs and tie the game at three. This is how the score stood until the top of the fourth, when Clarksville broke through to take the lead back as Swain struck again by hitting a soft infield single to drive home Jace Pealer.
The wheels came off for Emporia in the top of the fifth, as Clarksville broke the game wide open with three more runs. First baseman Braydon Shriver started the rally by driving home Brankley with a single. Two more runs would score later on an Emporia fielding error to make the score 7-3.
Clarksville put an insurance run across the plate in the top of the sixth before closing out the series and clinching the O-Zone title. After the game, the two teams gathered along the basepaths and shook hands with each other in a show of sportsmanship, with not one ounce of bitterness shown from the Emporia team despite two losses to the visitors from Mecklenburg County.
While Emporia’s O-Zone team were forced to settle for second place in their age bracket, they did receive a decent consolation prize in the form of the sportsmanship award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.