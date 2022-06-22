Urban Grid Solar Development Manager Robert Propes said the multi-million dollar Monarch Solar Project would benefit Greensville County for years to come if the County gives the go-ahead with project permits. Propes expects nearly $8.5 million in revenue share over the projected 35-year lifetime of the solar farm.
The proposed solar farm would cover nearly 750 acres in the northwest corner of Greensville County with a 123-megawatt capacity power rating. Smoky Ordinary Road is the main roadway running alongside the proposed project site. Propes said its rural setting is ideal for the project.
“Anybody traveling that road knows how very dense this is with vegetation,” Propes said. “There is embankments, so I think it would be nearly impossible to really see the project from the main road.”
Propes said the solar farm would provide the county a guaranteed revenue stream without requiring infrastructure and services. The site would provide regional construction jobs and ongoing landscaping efforts benefitting local businesses if approved. Once the construction ends, Propes foresees minimal traffic along with the project site.
According to Propes, a 150-foot setback separates the solar farm from public roads and adjacent properties. A 100-foot vegetative buffer installation around the entire project would add to the site’s rural setting. Propes said approximately 75% of the site is set aside for panels, stormwater management features, and the switching station.
“All the land we are utilizing is managed timberland,” Propes said. “We’re not using any farmland. The project adjoins only two parcels with a dwelling.”
The energy produced from the solar farm would produce enough power for nearly 30,000 homes. Once the project ends, Propes said the land could be reverted to use for timber. If all goes according to plan, the project’s construction will begin in 2024 and be completed in 2025.
Though Monarch Solar hasn’t broken ground for construction, Urban Grid is already involved in community projects in Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding area. Its grant initiative has provided $5,000 to the TopHand Foundation to support the Community Youth Program. It has put $4,000 into the Southside Virginia Community College Career Coaching Program that reaches high schools in 10 counties and another $5,000 for SHINE scholarships at SVCC. The SHINE Scholarships are distributed to students attending the entry-level solar training program.
“We recognize we are going to be a long-term member of the community,” Propes said. “Solar projects have lifetimes of 20, 25 to 35 years, so we anticipate we will be partnering with the community for very long time. We want to integrate ourselves into the community early on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.