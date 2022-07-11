Three months ago, two people went to the Outer Banks for a family vacation. Only one returned to Emporia alive, and he didn’t return whole. On Friday afternoon, the people of Emporia welcomed 5-year-old Kayden Johnson back to his hometown with open arms.
Kayden returned home from a three-month stay in Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, where he lay dangerously close to death after a car wreck that claimed the life of his grandfather and another driver.
At 1 p.m. on July 1, dozens gathered in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church to await Johnson’s arrival from Norfolk, including members of the Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Department, and Greensville Volunteer Fire Department.
Shortly after the hour, Kayden arrived in the backseat of a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan. When family members got to see Kayden for the first time, some could not hold back their tears.
Police and fire vehicles then gave Kayden a ceremonial escort to the Johnsons’ home on Purdy Road.
The tragic incident occurred on March 25 as he was traveling with his grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, to the Outer Banks in North Carolina for a vacation. While they were traveling on Caratoke Highway in Currituck County, North Carolina, Lucy’s pickup truck drifted onto the other side of the road and struck an industrial vehicle head-on.
Both Lucy and the driver of the other car, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, died in the accident. Johnson, the sole survivor, was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. While he eventually pulled through, he required multiple surgeries during his time in the hospital.
“It just broke my heart,” said Johnson’s teacher, Shirley Prince. “He was such a sweet child and I had no problems with him in school. He’d come in the first day with a smile on his face, just as happy as he could be.”
In the wake of the tragedy, Samantha Williams and Wendy Barrett — Johnson’s maternal and paternal grandmother, respectively — started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the cost of the boy’s hospital bills. This included selling T-shirts with the hashtag “#KKStrong”, after his nickname, “K.K.”
The Johnson family has received well-wishes from the entire Emporia community, including from people who had next to no connection to the family whatsoever. On Friday, the flashing sign next to Cornerstone Market on Atlantic Street bore the message, “WELCOME HOME KAYDEN.”
While some hold out hope that Johnson can regain mobility someday, others closer to him — including Dorothy Traylor — are more realistic.
“They’re not giving us any hope,” said Traylor. “The plan is to let him come home and rest a while and then the Shriner’s [Children’s Hospital] will take over in Philadelphia. He’ll be going up there for some more extensive therapy for the upper body.”
