This weekend, the gymnasium at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville was cleared out for two days for a sport that is currently sweeping the nation — pickleball.
A fusion of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, the sport has grown rapidly across the United States over the last decade. Though invented in 1965 in Washington State, the sport of pickleball didn’t truly take off until the latter half of the last decade.
According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past two years, and Emporia is no exception.
Although the gymnasium floor at the YMCA is primarily used for basketball pick-up games (among other events), it does feature markings for two paddleball courts. In fact, the YMCA considers pickleball to be its most popular game, and reserves court times exclusively for the sport.
This weekend, the YMCA held three pickleball tournaments — one for women’s pairs, one for men’s pairs, and the last for mixed doubles. The women’s and men’s tournaments took place on Saturday, with the mixed doubles event on Sunday.
Although the YMCA has held pickleball tournaments in the past, this is its largest to date, according to CEO Kristin Vaughan.
“We’ve done this for five or six years but this is our first time doing a two-day tournament,” said Vaughan.
Many of the entrants were not first-timers or hobbyists, but dedicated players whose passion for the sport was literally borne on their chest, on T-shirts with slogans such as “Never underestimate an old man with a pickleball paddle”. One of those players is Emporia resident Tad Lewis, who took part in the men’s competition paired with Tom Traylor.
“I started here at the YMCA in Emporia in 2018, and I play as often as I can,” said Lewis.
First through third place pairs each received a plaque for their triumphs, while the first place pairs also received a gift certificate to the online outlet Pickleball Central.
First place in the women’s competition went to the team of Shanta Williams and Amber Underhill, who defeated Vicki Robinson and Bertine Hardy in the finals of a round-robin tourney.
The team of Robin Vaughan and Fred Muller took home gold in the men’s competition. Chanta Williams and Larry Coleman, Jr. won the mixed doubles tournament.
