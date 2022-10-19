District 1 Emporia City Councilman Clifton Threat arrived early last Saturday morning at the Community Youth Center. He delivered a proclamation of appreciation from Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey to Marvin Tyler. Tyler was preparing for the Slammer Tennis Jamboree for youth as Threat presented him with the certificate.
The mayor’s proclamation listed noteworthy accomplishments of the Emporia native, who currently resides in Tampa, Florida. Tyler is the first professional tennis instructor from the Emporia-Greensville area. In 2007 he received the Men of Distinction Award from the Dutchess County, New York, branch of the NAACP. Tyler’s business, Slammer Tennis World, received the New England United States Tennis Association’s CTA of the Year Award. The certified tennis professional earned the honor of the 2014 Professional Tennis Registry Member of the Year.
“I, Dr. Carolyn S. Carey, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the mayor of the City of Emporia, Virginia do hereby acknowledge the unselfish efforts of Marvin Tyler for teaching professionals to contributed further to the revitalization of tennis and to the value of consciousness in communities across the United States,” Carey wrote in the proclamation.
Tyler first brought the Slammer Tennis World Jamboree to Emporia in 2016. The free tennis clinic for youth ages 5-16 was held annually at the Greensville County High School tennis courts through 2019. COVID-19 interrupted the event for two years, but it returned Saturday, Oct. 8, to a new site - the refurbished Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts at the Community Youth Center.
Last Saturday Tyler gave away more than $700 in merchandise to the kids and parents at the Slammer Tennis Jamboree. The tennis pro gave away brand new tennis rackets, water bottles and other gifts. The participants earned their gifts.
“The best part of the Tennis Jamboree is a game called You Hit it, You get it,” Tyler said. “Whatever the kids hit with the tennis ball that’s the gift they get. The kids love it. It’s the last game I played at the end of the event, and I made sure I sent every kid home with a free gift.”
Tyler planned to renovate the courts earlier, but the pandemic halted the plans. The revamping work was completed by Tennis Courts, Inc. last week. Carey was awe struck when she saw the extraordinary work on the courts with the blue, red and white colors of the U.S. Open Tennis courts in Queens, New York. The proclamation of appreciation was the mayor’s way of thanking Tyler for his gift and his work with the youth of Emporia-Greensville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.