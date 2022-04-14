Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey recognized O’Berry’s Service Center and O’Berry’s employee Michael Moran for going above and beyond the call of duty on Sunday, July 4.
Brandon Cooper of Landenburg, Pennsylvania found himself stranded with vehicle problems and nowhere to go on the national holiday. From the comfort of his home, Moran took matters into his hands to assist the stranded traveler. Cooper was so grateful he wrote a letter to then Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Carey praising Moran and O’Berry’s Service Center for the assistance he received.
Carey brought Moran, the service center owner Greg O’Berry, and his wife Sharon to a recent city council meeting to bestow a proclamation of appreciation to the business and Moran.
The mayor thanked the O’Berrys’ and Moran for their professionalism, commitment, character, and extraordinary service on a national holiday.
“If not for you, our cars would be laying on the side of the highway, and recently you fixed a flat tire on my car,” Carey said as she presented the trio with the resolution of appreciation.
The mayor said the resolution of appreciation for a job well done by citizens of Emporia is something citizens can expect to see more of in the future.
