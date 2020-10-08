Tommy “Hawk” Long former player for the Harlem Globe Trotters, comes to Emporia on Saturday. He will be speaking to the youth at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church 615 Clay St. at 11 a.m.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Free food, school supplies, and children’s masks will be distributed.
Long hopes to inspire the young people in our community by telling his story of being raised by a single parent and his personal struggles.
Long was born in Durham, North Carolina. In 1969 he attended Norfolk State College, now Norfolk State University, with a major in Recreation. After college, he played for the famous Harlem Globe Trotters until he was drafted into the Army. While serving in the Army, Long played in the USA World Games. He served two years in the military and received an honorable discharge.
Long moved to Emporia, where he lived and worked in the area for eight years. He met the Carey Family and became an integrated part of their family.
Tommy “Hawk” Long retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 22 and a half years. He returned home to become an advocate for youth. He and his wife organized The Community Initiative Project program. It is a non-profit program that works with youth and their families, helping them develop emotionally, physically, and educationally in a safe environment to become positive and productive citizens.
Long is married has three children and seven grandchildren. He has a son Jamal Avent and grandaughter Skyla Avent that lives in Emporia.
Long contributes his success to the values and principles instilled in him by his mother.
