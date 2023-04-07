On April 5, 2023, Chief Ricky Pinksaw announced the promotion of Lieutenant Troy Hawkins to the rank of Major and will serve as the Emporia Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Police. Hawkins is a 20-year veteran of law enforcement serving for the City of Emporia, Greensville and Sussex County Sheriff’s Office until his return to the City of Emporia as a patrol officer with the Police Department. Major Hawkins has served as a patrol officer until his promotion to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. One year later, Major Hawkins as assigned as the sergeant of the criminal investigations section. In 2019, Major Hawkins was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and had the opportunity to work with a great group of detectives who successfully cleared many high-profile investigations under the leadership of Major Hawkins.
Major Hawkins is a graduate of the highly prestigious Virginia Forensic Science Academy 92nd Session and has attended numerous supervisor and leadership schools to include the Institute for Leadership in Changing Times sponsored by the Virginia Chiefs of Police Association.
Over the past 12-years with the Emporia Police Department Major Hawkins has received many of exceptional performance awards and received the Chief of Police’s MVP award for 2019 and 2022.
Major Hawkins was born and raised in the City of Emporia, the son of the late Mamie L. Ferguson and Andrew S. Hawkins. Major Hawkins is a graduate from Greensville County High School. During his time in high school, Major Hawkins worked at Ace Hardware and True Value Hardware stores. Where he met a lot of the citizens of Emporia before starting his career in law enforcement. Major Hawkins is a role model in the Police Department as well as in the community. Major Hawkins stated; that, “I am committed to protecting the public and have a strong belief in victim’s rights.” Major Hawkins is a proven leader within the Police Department and has developed advanced leadership skills from many leadership trainings that he has attended over the past several years.
Major Hawkins stated that; “I accept and realize the diversity of people and stand ready and willing to assist coworkers and work as a team in a conscientious and dependable way.” In addition, Major Hawkins stated that; “I offer expertise in the development of outreach initiatives and strong advocacy networks with a high level of performance in relationship-building and decision-making. Community outreach is a priority of mine. I am a co-founder of Blue Halloween, and organizer for Blue Christmas and Citizens’ Police Academy.”
Chief Pinksaw stated that; “Major Hawkins scored number one in a competitive three-part promotional process that consisted of several work-related assessments, time of service and education.” Pinksaw furthered stated; “Major Hawkins’ rose above the other candidates and has prepared himself for the next phase of his police administrative career.”
In his free time, Major Hawkins enjoys fishing, hunting and traveling. You can find him wetting a line and pulling in a big fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.