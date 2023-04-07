-

Emporia Police Department Lt. Troy Hawkins, soon to be promoted to major.

On April 5, 2023, Chief Ricky Pinksaw announced the promotion of Lieutenant Troy Hawkins to the rank of Major and will serve as the Emporia Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Police.  Hawkins is a 20-year veteran of law enforcement serving for the City of Emporia, Greensville and Sussex County Sheriff’s Office until his return to the City of Emporia as a patrol officer with the Police Department.  Major Hawkins has served as a patrol officer until his promotion to the rank of Sergeant in 2016.  One year later, Major Hawkins as assigned as the sergeant of the criminal investigations section.  In 2019, Major Hawkins was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and had the opportunity to work with a great group of detectives who successfully cleared many high-profile investigations under the leadership of Major Hawkins.

Major Hawkins is a graduate of the highly prestigious Virginia Forensic Science Academy 92nd Session and has attended numerous supervisor and leadership schools to include the Institute for Leadership in Changing Times sponsored by the Virginia Chiefs of Police Association. 

Recommended for you