While Greensville County’s students have just recently returned to class at one of the county’s four modern schools, one group of citizens is still hard at work reviving an old one — as they have done for the past 22 years.
Since the year 2000, Citizens United to Preserve Greensville County Training School has fought valiantly to protect and revitalize what was once the center of education for black students in the area. This past Monday, Virginia House of Delegates member Otto Wachsmann (R-75th) stopped by the Training School to inspect the progress that Citizens United has made over the past year.
Wachsmann’s overall assessment will determine whether Citizens United gets additional grant money from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Overall, Wachsmann seemed impressed with the progress made by the grassroots group.
“I’m pleased with what they’ve done since I was here a few months ago,” said Wachsmann. “They’ve got one of the offices ready. It’s got power hooked up now, and A.C. Those are big improvements from the last time.”
Originally built in 1912 and expanded several times, the Training School was one of many African-American school to be built or expanded thanks to the funding and generosity of philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, who contributed $1,700 for an expansion of the building.
A combination of desegregation and school consolidation led to the school’s closure in the 1960s. After decades of disuse, the building was condemned in 1998 and set to be torn down in 2000 before Citizens United formed in an effort to save the decaying structure. In 2015, the Training School nearly met the wrecking ball again before grassroots action from the group led the Council to delay the action.
Today, the Training School is listed on both the Virginia Landmarks Registry and the Federal National Registry of Historic Places.
Citizens United hopes to transform part of the property into a museum where historical artifacts will be displayed, and another part into an activity center for youth and senior citizens. According to Citizens United member Marva Dunn, there are also plans to have a memorial wall, where individuals can purchase bricks to honor loved ones.
Although progress on revitalizing the structure has not gone as quickly as hoped, Dunn stressed that Citizens United are working as fast as they can with their means.
“We have hoped that it would be completed [by now],” said Dunn. “But we have had to work based upon the funding, so we’re doing it as funds come in.”
Dunn hopes to have the Training School restoration project complete by the middle of 2023. Once completed, the complex will be named in memory of Dunn’s mother, who, according to Dunn, “walked miles in the cold and rain from Liberty Road to attend the school trying to get her high school diploma.”
