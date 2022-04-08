There are plenty of sandwich shops in Emporia. There are plenty of florists in Emporia. And there are plenty of gift shops in Emporia. But rarely will you find all three of those things in one place as you will at the Fork in the Road restaurant.
Eight months have passed since Connie Harrell started Fork in the Road, a combination restaurant/ice cream parlor/florist/gift shop located at 334 South Main St. in Emporia. Since then, the location has drawn rave reviews from residents who enjoy Fork’s down-home atmosphere, great food, and ice cream provided by Richland Dairy.
Even three months after the holiday season has passed, Fork in the Road still proudly displays a Christmas tree in the front window — albeit one with seashells and other summer decorations.
“Lovely food and spectacular and fantastical decor,” writes Linda Swanson in a Google review. A ‘Must Stop’ if you are driving through the area at lunchtime.”
In the short time since the restaurant’s opening, Fork in the Road has undergone some changes.
When Harrell opened back in July, she largely carried over her menu from her previous restaurant, Three Bears and a Tree, which was located on Halifax Street next to the old bank building. Since then, that menu has expanded to include daily “plate specials” in addition to the daily sandwich specials that already existed.
“We offer meals now, not only sandwiches,” said Harrell. “This was my menu from across town and we added to it.”
Those who haven’t stopped by Fork in the Road in a while will be surprised to see a full-blown arcade with skill games tucked away inside the restaurant. This is a direct result of former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler’s much-publicized lawsuit against the administration of former Governor Ralph Northam, which overturned a controversial state law prohibiting small businesses from operating skill games.
“When Hermie Sadler went to court — they’re going again in May, but when he went to court back in the fall, that allowed us to have the games back,” said Harrell.
According to Harrell, the most popular item on the menu at Fork in the Road is the shrimp po’boy, which is the Friday special.
