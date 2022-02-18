Crowds of shoppers flocked into Washington Park Association’s building on Dry Bread Road on Saturday morning for the Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop. At least a dozen small businesses across the area took the opportunity to showcase their wares, ranging from baked goods to jewelry to cosmetics.
This is Washington Park’s second such event, following a similar pop-up sale in December just before Christmas. According to WPA secretary Esther Easter (who was also a vendor at the event, selling Mary Kay products), Washington Park plans to hold more pop-up shops throughout the year.
Among the vendors were Lisa Hines’ Hines Delights bakery, Demetria Murrell’s Heaven Scent fragrance stand, Bree Cooper’s “Ree’s Sweets and Treats”, “The Distinguished Gentleman” by Frank Lucas, and Pretty Crafty Creationz party supplies.
Most of the proceeds will go straight to the vendors themselves, with Washington Park collecting only the vendor fees. These fees will go toward the upkeep of WPA’s building, as well as fund the Association’s ongoing and future programs. These include the “#BeExclusive Power in Abstinence Program”, which aims to educate local youth aged 12-18 about the dangers of substance abuse and teen parenting.
Next month, Washington Park will take several teenagers to the Black College Expo at Bowie State University in Maryland, where they will have a chance to market themselves and present their transcripts to several historically-black colleges.
