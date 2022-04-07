When members of the Emporia Rotary Club decided to host a spaghetti fundraiser last week, concerns about pulling it off successfully were more than apparent among club members.
Rotarians looked at each other with blank stares when inquiring which club member would be comfortable cooking spaghetti for approximately 600 people. Rotarian Tom Grenell found the solution. He asked members of the Meherrin Ruritan Club to cook the noodles. They agreed. Moe Ghassemi added his special touch to the sauce, and three Ruritans prepared the noodles.
“Dave Thomas, Robbie Everidge, and Al Reavis did yeoman work for the cause,” Grenell said.
That they did. It was the second time Grenell approached the Ruritan Club for assistance. The first approach produced the Meherrin Ruritan Club site to host the spaghetti sale.
When the final spaghetti plate was handed to a customer at 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday, the nervousness among Rotarians was long past — at least by two hours.
“When I sent out the “help” email along about 4:45 p.m. five people were there within the next 15 minutes or so,” Grenell said. “The email may have had nothing to do with anyone showing up, but the extra help definitely got us out of a tight spot.”
The club sold hundreds of plates to raise scholarship funds. In May, the revenue is distributed to three local graduating high school students.
The Meherrin Ruritan Club wasn’t alone in assuring a successful venture for the Rotary Club. Spaghetti fundraiser partner Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center provided all the pasta, ground beef, noodles, salad, bread, and containers for the drive-thru event. The plate preparers didn’t go light on the pasta or the tomato-based sauce to smother the noodles. When sauce ran low, Rotarian Gloria Robinson quickly scrambled out the door. She returned with enough spaghetti sauce to carry the Rotarians through the event.
Outside help came from the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce in the ticket sales. The purchasers of the Rotarian spaghetti put revenue in the coffers for the scholarships.
COVID-19 brought disarray to civic groups throughout the community. Adjusting to a new normal is still an ongoing process. In the past, the Emporia Rotary Club held its meetings at Bon Secours SVMC.
Safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to move its meetings to the Greensville Ruritan Club, then Shoney’s, and finally TopHand Foundation.
The welcoming support from the Greensville Ruritans and TopHand Foundation are two more examples of the community reaching out to others to assist in their causes.
Selling heaps of pasta is the vehicle used by the Emporia Rotary Club to raise scholarship money for three high school students. Hard-working Rotarians, volunteers, and spaghetti plate customers kept the vehicle running smoothly, resulting in a successful mission accomplished moment.
