The Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series’ return to the stage Saturday after a two-year hiatus could not have gone any better.
The TEN Tenors’ Australian group featured a deep pool of music variety, incredible versatility, and electric energy to the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center stage. Those fortunate enough to celebrate the return of MRAC shows to Emporia didn’t leave disappointed.
“It’s wonderful,’ Anne Burke of Lawrenceville said. “I have never heard this group before. Their energy is just magnetic … it really is. I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I’m glad I came.”
The group sprinkled a medley of Bee Gees songs, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to pop hits throughout the show. The words were unfamiliar to the audience when the group broke into the Righteous Brothers Unchained Melody, but everybody knew the song immediately. The group sang the song in Italian.
Kevin Hanretta and his wife Pat of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, made their first trip to a Meherrin River Arts Council Music Series concert. It was the first of what promises to be many trips to the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center.
“The TEN Tenors are amazing,” Kevin said. “They look like they are having as much fun as we are listening to them. As far as the facility goes … this is phenomenal. I’ve been to the Roanoke Rapids Theatre, the Kennedy Center, this is right there as a fine facility. I’m looking forward to the second half of the show and the other concerts.”
The Meherrin River Arts Council celebrates its 44th year of bringing concerts and entertainment to the Emporia-Greensville community. The one interrupting came in 2020 and forced the cancellation of the final two shows of the year. The entire 2021 season was shelved as a safety precaution.
Rick and Suzanne Franklin are no strangers to Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series events. Unfortunately, the Franklins’ had to wait two years to attend a show at the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center. They were more than ready to enjoy an MRAC event.
“I think people are yearning to get back together, and back to normal as they say,” Rick said. “I don’t think normal will ever be normal again, but we’re having fun.”
Rick said he enjoyed the repertoire the TEN Tenors brought to the stage. The variety of sound coupled with the incredible talent of the performers was a perfect way to reopen the MRAC events. Suzanne agreed with her husband wholeheartedly.
“I’m really enjoying the show,” she said. “I’m just glad to be out. I told Rick it feels like a good ‘ole date night again.”
Wanda Jones-Smith of Colonial Heights is a long-time MRAC Series concert-goer. Still, she was unfamiliar with the TEN Tenors. By the time the last number was played, Jones-Smith was more than happy she traveled south to Emporia. She described the TEN Tenors as talented, versatile, and highly entertaining. Her guest Dorothy Henderson attended her first MRAC Concert Series event. She left impressed with what she saw.
“They are so good,” Henderson said. “Their voices are incredible, and their moves are so coordinated, even though they aren’t looking at each other. They’re impressive.”
Impressive. That’s certainly a word that may best describe the TEN Tenors and what the group brought during the return of the MRAC Concert Series.
The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, and The Platters step on the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center Stage on April 9 for the second of three shows in 2022. The Lettermen wrap up the 2022 MRAC Concert Series on May 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.