National Lights On Afterschool 2022 was celebrated at Wyatt Middle School this past Thursday, Oct. 20. Sixteen families participated in the event. This included 32 children, 15 parents, eight partners, and five teachers attended the event.
Our partners, the Emporia Police Department, the Greensville County Sheriffs Department, the YMCA, and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office were there to show their support. Families were able to gather information about upcoming programs, STEM, Nutrition and Fitness, etc. Century 21 provided pizza and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Three one-month family memberships to the YMCA were donated to raffle off, provided by the YMCA. Everyone that came out had a wonderful evening filled with information, fun, learning, and socialization.
We would like to mention our other partners that had previous engagements, the Richardson Memorial Library, Second Chances, and the T.C. William Foundation.
The 21st Century program, run by Bonnie Hawkins and Joy Mitchell, currently has over 90 students enrolled in their tutoring, enrichment, and Panther Club programs. Registration forms may be found in the front office at Wyatt Middle School if you too would like your child to participate.
