The start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago left Martha Dodd-Slippy and Wilkie Real Estate in a bind, as the housing market went into a dormant period. For obvious reasons, few people — even in the “hottest” markets — wanted to buy or sell. Dodd-Slippy and other brokers couldn’t do business in their own offices, and there was no telling when business would pick up again.
This dormant period didn’t last long. Regardless of the pandemic or anything else that’s happening in the world, people still need a place to live. No one else in the area has been more adept at providing those than Wilkie Real Estate, who finished as the area’s top-selling agency in 2021, beating out big name-brand agencies such as Coldwell Banker and Re/Max.
“We were considered essential personnel, so we were never shut down,” said Dodd-Slippy. “We did different things to protect the agents and the buyers and the sellers, but we’ve never stopped operation. We’ve gone on continuously.”
Dodd-Slippy is one of 25 brokers and agents at Wilkie Real Estate, headed by Pat Wilkie. Though Wilkie’s main office is located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, and much of the firm’s holdings are on the North Carolina side of the border, Wilkie does maintain a presence in Southside Virginia, and Dodd-Slippy is responsible for much of that. Dodd-Slippy credits part of her firm’s success to the fact that it does not deal in renting properties, only buying and selling. Federal eviction moratoriums brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a freeze in the rental market and a lack of available space for prospective renters. When someone comes to Wilkie seeking to rent a property, she redirects them to other agents who do offer rentals in the area.
“Wilkie Real Estate does not handle rentals, and the reason for that is the liability of the property,” says Dodd-Slippy. “We only handle commercial, lake, residential home sales…things like that.”
In addition to being a successful real estate broker, Dodd-Slippy is also a rancher, a rider, and a published author. In 2019, she wrote “To Real Estate Agents and Brokers: Homicide Subjects You Slept Through in Class,” a collection of true crime stories involving real estate agents and brokers intended as a cautionary tale for anyone entering the field.
Her inspiration for starting the book came from learning, while working part time in the United States Census Bureau, that homicide was the number-one cause of death for real estate agents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.