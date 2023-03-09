-

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

 Contributed

A local group has begun fundraising to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to the children of the City of Emporia and Greensville County.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, brand-new books to children from birth until age five, at no cost to their families. Engaging, high-quality books arrive every month at the homes of registered children. Children who participate for their first five years will enter kindergarten with a home library of 60 books!

Recommended for you