A local group has begun fundraising to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to the children of the City of Emporia and Greensville County.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, brand-new books to children from birth until age five, at no cost to their families. Engaging, high-quality books arrive every month at the homes of registered children. Children who participate for their first five years will enter kindergarten with a home library of 60 books!
Research shows that having even 20 books at home fosters a love of learning and sets children up for success when they start school. Essentially when children enter school ready to read, it’s a good indicator they’ll be reading at grade level by the third grade, and that’s when the shift is made from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.’
“Reading to your children promotes emotional bonding, instills a lifelong love of reading, and opens a child to a world of possibilities. We are delighted to be able to bring this program to our friends and neighbors! says Mary Geist, one of the members of the steering committee. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is already serving 49 communities in Virginia.
The program costs $25 per child per year; and 100% of every dollar raised goes to program costs. A donor can sponsor one child for the full five years for $125 to create a child’s personal library. “Our goal is to raise two years of funding for the 830 children under 5 in Greensville and Emporia, which is $41,500,” said chairman Bobby Wrenn. “We want to be able to start registering children for this wonderful program as soon as possible.”
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland. This is achieved through funding shared by The Dollywood Foundation and local community partners. The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million books each month to enrolled children.
As Dolly reminds us, “The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.” A gift of $250 will provide books for 10 children for one year; a donation of $1000 will allow 40 children to participate.
