When the inauguration of the birth of Emporia Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 12200 culminated on Nov. 14, 2020, it marked the end of a five-month campaign by Tom Hines to bring a VFW back to the municipality. It also ended a 15-year absence of a VFW in Emporia.
“No one does more for veterans.” That’s the motto for the VFW. Post 12200 charter member Mike Rae said it’s a perfect motto.
“A lot of mottos get too big and too involved,” Rae said. “The VFW’s is very simple, and it’s the truth.”
Post 12200 has hosted two fundraisers in its year of existence — a motorcycle poker run and a reverse raffle. The group assisted in paying for the security lighting at the Virginia Peanut Festival. Members seek to get more involved in the community.
Currently, the group is searching for a building it can call home. Bingo and dances are fundraisers made easier to accomplish with a home site. The Town of Jarratt is allowing Post 12200 the use of the Johns Manville Clubhouse. It’s been a blessing for the local VFW chapter.
Growing membership is a priority for Post 12200.
Less than 12,000 people live in Emporia-Greensville, but the number of military veterans is approximately 1,000. Rae said that number surprises many people he talks to.
The number of military veterans in localities surrounding Emporia-Greensville is also significant. That’s an excellent recruiting ground for VFW membership. The Post 12200 membership reflects the recruiting base. Members hail from Emporia-Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex, Mecklenburg, and North Carolina. Two members are currently on active duty in Alexandria.
Membership eligibility requires serving in the armed forces in a hostile zone. Rae was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 with the Emporia-based 1710th Transportation Company National Guard unit. He watched intently in August as U.S. troops were evacuated from Afghanistan.
“It is a difficult time to be a veteran of Afghanistan, or to be a veteran that was involved in the global war on terror,” he said. “I promise you, we may be out of Afghanistan, but the global war on terror is not nearly over or done. We’re going to see more. We walked away from the problem in Afghanistan, but the problem has not gone away.”
VFW Post 12200 membership reflects the veterans of the latest conflicts. Rae said there is a World War II veteran member and a few from the Vietnam conflict. The majority of the membership now comes from the global war on terror veterans that began with the Gulf War. The Post commander is Timothy Powell of Brunswick.
“We are always looking for more members,” Rae said. “We’re here to help veterans and their families. We are going to be giving away scholarships. How much we offer in scholarships will depend on our fundraising efforts, but that is something we are going to do.”
The VFW is a fraternal organization with a mission of taking care of veterans and their families. The VFW is 120-years old. It has been in Washington for a century. For qualified veterans interested in joining Emporia VFW Post 12200, call 804-586-0018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.