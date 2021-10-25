The Independent-Messenger and Greensville-Emporia Dept. of Social Services is joining forces with each other, and the community to bring a little Christmas happiness to children in the Emporia-Greensville area who might wake up without a present to unwrap on Christmas Day.
In 1976 Independent-Messenger editor Keith Mitchell and Judy English, of the Dept. of Social Services, partnered for the first Christmas Happiness Fund to bring Christmas joy to about 300 children in the Greensville-Emporia area.
Businesses and citizens raised $3,344.93 to buy Christmas presents for children in need. The gifts were distributed at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad building.
Since 1976, the community has contributed more than $371,000 to the Christmas Happiness Fund bringing Christmas to those that might not have been able to celebrate the holiday.
This year volunteers have a goal of raising more than $13,000 to serve more than 300 children in the Greensville-Emporia area through the Christmas Happiness Fund.
As in the past, donations for the fund can be dropped off at the newspaper’s office at 111 Baker St. or mailed to P.O. Box 786, Emporia, VA 23847.
Individual or group donations in any amount are welcomed.
