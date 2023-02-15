Until this past December, Carolyn Pitt was in a predicament that far too many Americans face.
Pitt, a mother of two, has been working for the City of Emporia as a custodian since 2005. Until recently, she was stuck with no option but to rent a home in Emporia, as she could not afford to own a home herself.
At least, that’s how things seemed, until a ray of hope appeared and she was directed toward the City of Emporia’s first-time home-buyers program.
“They told me it’s best for me to go through this program and it’d be better for me to buy a house instead of renting,” said Pitt.
Before long, Pitt was approved for a USDA loan and found herself in the house that she coveted.
When Pitt closed on her new house in December of 2022, she became the first “graduate” of the City of Emporia’s first-time home-buyer program, a joint venture between the city and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The program includes down payment assistance, credit counseling and assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), First Central Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, and other partners.
This program was an apple in the eye of current city manager William Johnson as soon as he took office in early 2019, and it couldn’t come soon enough. At the time, an estimated 66% of Emporia residents were renting instead of owning, and with new properties almost impossible to find in town, even that is becoming less of an option for potential new residents.
From mid-2019 to early 2020, the city and VHDA were hosting events to educate first-time home buyers on the process of homeownership and applying for loans. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to things, and only in the past year were the applications for Pitt and others finally able to get back on track.
Since then, Richmond-based non-profit Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation has also joined as a partner in the program.
According to Johnson, “eight to 10” others are currently going through the approval process for the home-buyers program, including another city employee.
