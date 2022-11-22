It was only a few years ago that Brian Morris decided to join the Emporia Jaycees. In his brief time with the organization’s Emporia chapter, Morris has already made history.
Earlier this month, Morris was elected as the 89th president of the Jaycees’ Virginia chapter. This makes him the first member of the Jaycees’ Emporia chapter ever to rise to become president of the statewide organization.
Morris will be officially installed as president on Feb. 18 at a banquet in Virginia Beach, although he will start his duties on New Years’ Day.
Prior to becoming statewide Jaycees president, Morris served as president of the Emporia chapter in 2021, and is currently serving as treasurer.
Morris first became a Jaycee in 2015, thanks in large part to the influence of his father, who was part of the organization throughout Brian’s childhood. Later, a couple of friends invited Brian to a Jaycees meeting.
“I got involved through word of mouth, and I’ve been hooked on it ever since,” said Morris. “They do a lot of good for the community.”
Case in point, the Emporia Jaycees’ next big project is a holiday canned food drive for less fortunate families in the area, in partnership with Greensville Elementary School and the local Department of Social Services.
“We’ll provide them with a Christmas that they normally wouldn’t be able to accommodate on their own,” said Morris.
Aside from that, Morris’ first priority as statewide Jaycees president will be to strengthen relationships between the Virginia chapter and local chapters. This means getting them more involved with state affairs such as attending statewide meetings and training sessions.
Morris also has the responsibility of filling positions on the executive committee which are still vacant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.