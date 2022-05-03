At Wednesday’s Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon, the people gave top-notch compliments on the event’s production, entertainment, and food. With the pandemic wiping out the luncheon the last two years, veterans of the event were giddy to be back.
“It’s wonderful to be back with the people,” Ann Temple said. “It’s great to be out so we can socialize, get to see each other and network. It’s just a wonderful time today.”
Preceding the wonderful time for the luncheon goers was a nervous time for Nancy Rose, EGCC executive director. A lot of planning and work was involved in pulling off a successful event. Rose hinted she might have been somewhat surprised with the large turnout. She said 235 tickets were sold, which topped the 2019 numbers. Rose, Sandra Journigan, and others scrambled Monday and Tuesday with last-minute touches to ensure a successful event.
The EGCC was not the only organization putting in extra work before Wednesday. Golden Leaf Commons Facility Manager Debbie Drummond and her crew put in extensive work setting up tables and decorating for the luncheon. Drummond and her staff managed to take a couple of hours out of the day to enjoy the product they assisted in putting together.
Angie Sadler, Fo Sho Restaurant owner, and her staff labored vigorously with the food preparation to feed the 235-plus people in the facility. She was quick to give credit to others.
“I didn’t do any cooking. My girls at the Truck Stop Brenda and Tiffany did all the cooking,” Sadler said. “Fo Sho did the pasta salad and the tea. We’ve been here the last couple of days just prepping and came in early this morning, and they started cooking. We have a good team here.”
Barbara Bridgeport was impressed with the entree. She said the roast beef, chicken, and potatoes were excellent. Bridgeport also gave a thumbs up to the vegetable and fruit choices available before the main course. The cucumbers received top billing out of the mix from her. It was Bridgeport’s first appearance at the Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon.
“Everything is beautiful,” she said. “I appreciate the company, the gifts and the food. It’s very nice.”
The Feature Attraction Band is a familiar sight in the region and at the Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon. The group had people throughout the Golden Leaf Commons moving with the beat of the bass and the drums — the instruments keeping the timing of the music. Others sang the familiar tunes as the band performed or did both.
The EGCC Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon gave businesses and organizations a chance to display their products. The Riparian Woman’s Club Miniatures remain popular keepsakes for Emporia-Greensville citizens. The miniature replicas of current and no longer existing structures were available for purchase. Riparian Jean Cobb said the group has many miniatures available for sale, but some have sold out. Serena Walton, the owner of Step N Style Shoes, brought some of her products to sell. She was successful in the effort. Selling products during the Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon was an excellent way to showcase her business but not the sole reason Walton came.
“I came out because it’s a community event, and not just for Emporia, but all the surrounding counties,” she said. “Everybody has a good time and fellowship with everyone here. I came to show my support for the community.”
Veronica Thompson bought a pair of shoes from Walton. The vendor piece of the puzzle is a perfect fit for Thompson.
“This is my first time coming,” Thompson said. “I like events like this where I can socialize with my friends, and spend money on things I like at the same time. I can see myself coming every year.”
Due to the pandemic, nobody attended the annual Business Administrative Professionals Luncheon in 2020 and 2021. That all changed Wednesday, and the reviews from the event-goers were impressive, to say the least.
