Thurman Adult Day Care Center is back in business, providing an opportunity for people to fellowship together in a structured manner.
The Center is a site for adults 18 and older giving people a place to get involved in making crafts, exercising, and singing songs. Thurman Adult Day Care has on-site health monitoring and individual plans for clients with health conditions. Participants have the opportunity to socialize with others throughout the day.
The Center is licensed through the Virginia Department of Social Services. Thurman Adult Day Care Director Pam Ranson said there are changes with the relaunch of the center.
“We are taking private pay, and with private pay, and you don’t have to come every day,” Ranson said. “You can come as needed. If somebody wants to go shopping, and they can’t take a parent or n adult that has needs. They can bring them in and we will work with them. All we asks is that you let us know in advance.”
Ranson said people from North Carolina qualify for private pay. A couple of people south of the Virginia border use the Thurman services. The center is contracted through the Department of Medical Assistance Services. Thurman Adult Day Care Center accepts all Medicaid Managed Care, Medicaid, and Veteran’s Care Insurance.
Activity Director Crystall Brown said she is moving toward doing more activities outdoors. A trip to the zoo in Richmond is one of the activities they are discussing. Brown said it’s essential the activities are enjoyable for everyone.
“I have a lot of conversations with the people to find out what they enjoy,” Brown said. “I don’t want them stuck doing things they don’t like, find boring or are repetitive. We try to do thing that are a little different every day. We’re implementing things they enjoy and be receptive to.”
Felicia Morrow is a client of Thurman Adult Day Care. She is also doing her part to bring more people to the center. She believes they will come back once they see what the center offers.
“There is a lot of things to do here,” she said. “Thurman helps me keep my mind right and focused. It helps relieve stress. I encourage everybody to come on out.”
Hot meals and snacks are part of the daily routine at Thurman Adult Day Care. The individual assessment process and red tape is hampering the center’s efforts to get people admitted to the program. Ranson said the staff is working to shorten the timeframe for that process. Transportation is another issue for prospective clients. Ranson and the team take the initiative to transport clients when they can - which is usually.
Thurman’s business serves Emporia-Greensville, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Southampton, and Sussex County residents. Those are the target municipalities offering citizens the services through Medicaid and other insurance programs. The private pay customers can come from any locality. Rubia Johnson said Thurman Adult Day Care Center is great for Emporia.
“I love getting out, and I get tired my house,” she said. “I enjoy the activities, and the staff. I just feel good. I have to give it to my girl Crystall A to Z.”
Those heading to the 1226 South Main St. facility for a full day arrive at 9 a.m. and stay until 3 p.m. Thurman Adult Day Care is open Monday through Friday. The services are $5 an hour with a minimum of three hours. The staff is trained in CPR and first aid.
Johnson’s favorite activity is Bingo. She was more than ready to get a game going on Friday morning. Morrow listed her favorite activities as reading, singing church songs, and bible study. Ranson and Brown enjoy the interaction with everyone in the building.
“I’m not sitting around in the office,” Ranson said. “I’m out here with the people in an effort to get to know the individuals. I want to know what their concerns are, their needs and meet them where they are.”
Co-owner John Thurman isn’t ready to give up on his dream of getting the company to flourish in Emporia. Thurman has deep ties in Emporia-Greensville. He was the administrative director at Greensville Memorial Hospital for 25 years. He later founded Stony Creek’s Personal Touch Home Health Care, a business in operation for three decades. Thurman Adult Day Care is Thurman’s way of giving back to a community that played a prominent role in his life.
To learn more about the services, call Thurman Adult Day Care at 434-634-1000.
